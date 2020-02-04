Animal rights activists flood council chambers demanding action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The topic of animal welfare got a little contentious at times Monday night. The debate was all about the care and treatment of exotic as well as domestic animals and how to deal with two things: tethering dogs and circus animals, with promises that the fight wasn’t over.
“At least we’ve got to do something. Doing nothing is no longer an option,” said councilwoman Dimple Ajmera.
However, some in the crowd saw only inaction.
“The Mayor and City Council chose to do absolutely nothing.” decried Holly Newton, who was there in support of a ban on tethering dogs.
Charlotte city leaders held a strategy session flanked by about two dozen animal rights activists. The first thing on the plate was the issue of tethering dogs, and the council was pretty much given three options, which included forbidding the practice altogether.
"If you’re going to do it, you need to be responsible,” said Matt Newton of District 5.
While many on the board showed empathy towards animals chained down in backyards, many felt it would be too big of a burden for low-income families who couldn’t afford to build high dollar fences.
Malcolm Graham was one of those voices.
“There are those who think differently then you do. Not saying you’re right and they’re wrong or you’re wrong and they’re right, it’s just been a one-sided debate thus far,” Graham said.
Council members chose to leave the ordinance as-is.
Newton didn’t agree with the decision.
“So this is an epic fail, an epic fail for all of us that showed up and are passionate about the cause and an epic fail for animal welfare in Charlotte,” Newton said.
The other hot-button issue Monday night was allowing circus animals inside Charlotte. Protesters were hoping members would come down harshly the use of exotic animals like lions and elephants in shows. While the outright ban of exotics was too much for council, they did decide to look more closely at certain practices.
Kristen Moyer, a local animal rights activist thinks more should have been done.
“These animals perform, through fear. And the only way we can regulate this is to say we cannot have these animals in town anymore,” Moyer said.
The public is invited to speak on these topics at the upcoming council meeting on Feb. 24.
