Unseasonably warm start to your workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature plenty of sunshine with warm afternoon readings in the low 70s, a good 20° above average for this time of the year, enjoy! You won’t have to dodge any wet weather today and rain chances tonight will remain low with temperatures only falling back to the 50s.
Tuesday will bring more cloud cover and a slight chance – 20% - for a shower before rain chances ramp up to 60% on Wednesday. But Thursday – 90% chance - will be the wettest day.
That’s why a First Alert has been issued, as it looks very wet with pockets of heavy rain and even a few strong thunderstorms.
Despite more cloud cover and an increased likelihood of rain - again, heavy at times - the midweek period will remain warm with highs in the upper 60s each afternoon.
We will take a turn back to cooler temperatures by Friday and the weekend with more seasonal afternoon temperatures falling back to the mid 50s.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
