Sheriff: Trio charged with animal cruelty after dog was starved, almost had to be euthenized

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and two women were charged after a dog in their care was found to have been deprived of food for a period of time, leading to serious health problems, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation involving the sheriff’s office began following a preliminary investigation by the Avery County Humane Society. Investigators said the dog “was deprived of food for a period of time” and lost over 50 percent of its body weight in just a few months.
“It was a great to work together as a team to bring to justice some people who had neglected an animal that was left in their care,” both Avery Sheriff Kevin Frye and Humane Society Director Gwynne Dyer stated in the official press release.
Dyer added that “This dog was so malnourished we were afraid that we were going to have to euthanize the animal but it looks like we will be able to get this animal to a sanctuary that works with abused animals.”
Paul Ingram, 42, Hazel Ingram, 39, and Deanna Ingram, 18, were all charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
No further information has been released.
