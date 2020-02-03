Teens accused of setting Iredell County home on fire

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles and a 19-year-old are accused of setting fire to a home in Iredell County over the weekend.
Deputies say they were called to a vacant home on Shinnville Road near Mooresville early Saturday morning after a witness drove by and noticed flames coming from the home. The witness reported seeing a vehicle speed off.
Deputies say they were able to identify a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and 19-year-old Cam Lee Rowland as suspects.
Deputies say one or more of the suspects may have been involved with other fires intentionally set in Mooresville.
Rowland was charged with felony second-degree arson, felony breaking and entering, six counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of felony burning personal property and two counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
The charges include two vehicles set on fire in the Coddle Creek Highway area.
Rowland was given a $25,000 bond.
