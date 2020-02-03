Speed advisory signs installed along I-485 near Mount Holly after drivers voice safety concerns to WBTV

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two speed advisory signs were installed along a busy portion of Interstate 485 near Mount Holly after a WBTV report.
Mount Holly resident Kerry Lambert said he worried about the safety of Exit 14 off the inner loop of I-485. He said the exit is in a sharp curve and is difficult to navigate during evening hours.
Lambert said he wrote a letter to the North Carolina Department of Transportation in September of 2018 regarding his concerns about the exit, but never got a response.
“It just seemed like an unsafe exit. When you come over the overpass, you have no perspective of what’s ahead of you and all of a sudden it’s a widow maker turn,” explained Lambert.
Monday, the Department of Transportation said they had installed two speed advisory signs in the area. “We hadn’t received any complaints about this area until you reached out to us,” a NCDOT spokesperson said.
Once the sun has set, the curve is very dark. There was previously no signage or light to guide drivers down the exit.
“I took it a few times and I noticed it needed some signage and it didn’t really have it. With bad weather like predicted for this weekend with rain, the visibility is an issue,” said Lambert.
Lambert wasn’t the only driver concerned about the exit.
“When it’s dark if someone, say a car or a disabled vehicle is on the road, it could definitely be very dangerous," Charlotte resident Africa Jones said.
Anyone who wishes to file a complaint with the NCDOT regarding a state road issue can do so with this link.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.