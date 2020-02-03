Service puppies named in honor of veteran Union County deputy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two English labs have been named in memory of late Captain Chase Coble, who served as a law enforcement officer in Union County for over 22 years.
Coble’s death in October 2019 was unexpected and believed to have been from natural causes. He was found dead inside his Unionville-area home, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says.
“It is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that Sheriff Eddie Cathey announces the sudden passing of Captain Chase Coble,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office posted on Oct. 11.
“Everyone in Indian trail said that they’ve lost a hero, a brother, a friend," said Michael Alvarez, mayor of Indian Trail. “Forevermore Chase Coble will be a part of this town and his memory will live forever.”
Now, Coble is being honored by two service dogs - “Captain” and “Coble.”
Terry Sanborn, of Project 2 Heal, brought Captain by the Union County Sheriff’s Office for a visit Monday before assignment. Captain and brother Coble are 10 weeks old.
“Meet the Captain,” the sheriff’s office posted.
Chase Coble started serving the citizens of Union County in 1997, when he started working with the Marshville Police Department.
In 2003, he joined the Union County Sheriff’s Office and immediately took assignment to Indian Trail where he has worked for the last 16 years, rising through the ranks from deputy sheriff to captain.
“Thanks to Ms Sanborn and Project 2 Heal for this special honor dedicated to the memory of Chase Coble,” the sheriff’s office posted Monday.
Under Chase Coble’s leadership, officials say the Indian Trail Division has grown to 25 deputies serving the largest municipality in Union County.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.