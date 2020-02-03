North Carolina now has a coronavirus helpline

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in North Carolina who have questions and concerns about coronavirus may call the newly established Coronavirus Line at 1-866-462-3821.
The helpline is staffed by North Carolina Poison Control officials 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Nurses and pharmacists handling the calls can help people know:
- How coronavirus is spread
- Whether or not a person is at risk
- What precautions can be taken to prevent the spread of the virus
- What the symptoms of coronavirus are
- What to do if coronavirus is suspected
North Carolina Poison Control is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to monitor coronavirus concerns in our state. Currently, there have been no reported cases in North Carolina.
To date, only a handful of coronavirus cases have been identified in the United States, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of getting the virus is low in the U.S.
If you have traveled to China recently and are wondering about the likelihood of infection, call the helpline at 1-866-462-3821. You can also visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html for more information.
