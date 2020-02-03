Man sentenced to 28-35 years for murder of 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Burke Co.

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been sentenced to 28-35 years in prison for the 2019 murder of his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Burke County.
Officials say 23-year-old Jeremy Baldridge was given an active prison term of 28 to 35 years following his conviction for second-degree murder during Burke County Superior Court on Monday.
The judge imposed the sentence for Baldridge, who pleaded guilty to the charge just eight months after the shooting death of 18-year-old Caitlyn Alexis Truax.
Court officials say Baldridge shot and killed Truax, his former girlfriend, at her home on June 3, 2019. He called 911, told the dispatcher where he was, that he had shot his ex-girlfriend and wanted to turn himself in.
Officers responded to that location and detained Baldridge. He told officers where they could find a revolver with ammunition, and they seized those items.
Court papers say the two had been arguing on Facebook just hours before the shooting.
Baldridge will serve his prison sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
