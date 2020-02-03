Man fatally struck by train in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was struck and killed by a train in Charlotte’s University City Saturday evening.
It happened around 7 p.m. off Old Concord Road at John Kirk Drive.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 25-year-old Codey Alexander Humphreys was walking along the train tracks when he was struck by a northbound train.
Humphreys’ truck had gotten stuck in the mud after he drove on the grass between the tracks and the road. Police say he called a friend for assistance and was walking between the track rails when he was hit.
Officers arrived to find Humphreys unresponsive. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
The investigation is ongoing.
