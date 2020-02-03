Loose leaf collection ending soon in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Loose leaf collection will end for Zones 1-5 the week of February 23 and will end for Zones 6-10 the week of March 1. After March 6, the city requests that residents bag any loose leaves and place them at the curb for Yard Waste collection.
Loose Leaf Collection Do’s & Don’ts:
- Leaves must be placed at the curb or along the ditch line – not in ditches – in rows parallel with the street.
- Place leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.
- Leaves mixed with limbs, other yard waste, gum balls, gravel, glass or other solid matter will not be collected.
- Leaves in garbage containers will not be collected.
- Leaves must be clear of water meters and fences and placed on the street side of retaining walls.
- Leaves must be clear of sidewalks/street.
To find your loose leaf collection schedule, visit //kannapolisnc.gov/looseleaf, or download the free CARTology app in Apple and Google Play stores.
