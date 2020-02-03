It sure looks like the Rolling Stones will be coming to BofA Stadium this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Théoden Janes/The Charlotte Observer) - A gigantic pair of red lips appeared on the video board inside Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon. And though it was only accompanied by the words “Miss You,” it’s not difficult to guess what the real message is: The Rolling Stones will be coming to town this year.
Similar teasers for the new Stones tour went up in other cities across the country around the same time, including in Tampa Bay, Fla., Louisville, Ky., and Austin, Texas, to name just a few.
Around noon on Monday, the Rolling Stones’ official Twitter account also posted a video clip with the message “Feeling restless,” which seems to suggest that, um, they’re getting ready to go out and do something, perhaps?
The band was last in Charlotte on Oct. 21, 2005, when they christened the opening of the former Charlotte Bobcats Arena (now Spectrum Center) in front of a sold-out crowd as part of its “A Bigger Bang Tour.”
For those keeping score at home, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are now both 76, Ronnie Wood is 72, and Charlie Watts is 78.
OTHER CONCERTS COMING
We’ve contacted the Carolina Panthers asking for more information about the teaser on its video board, but we don’t expect we’ll hear anything concrete until the announcement — which, at this point, will probably come very soon.
Assuming the rumors are true, this would be the fourth major concert announcement involving the stadium since September, when the Panthers and concert promoter Live Nation announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel would perform at the venue on April 18.
In November, it was revealed that country music star Garth Brooks will perform an in-the-round concert at the stadium on Saturday, May 2, and in December, a rock tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts was set for Saturday, July 11.
Joel’s show will mark the first concert at Bank of America Stadium in almost eight years. Country stars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw brought their “Brothers of the Sun Tour” to the stadium in June 2012.
The only other show in Panthers history, prior to that? The Rolling Stones played in their home in October 1997, back when it was Ericsson Stadium.
Stay tuned...