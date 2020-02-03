Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justin Williams scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Sunday. Williams wristed a shot inside the post to the right of Thatcher Demko, giving the Hurricanes a 2-1 edge in the shootout. Carolina goalie James Reimer then used his left pad to stop Bo Horvat to clinch the win. It was Williams’ second shootout winner in four games since returning to the Hurricanes following an extended offseason. Carolina, which is 3-1 since Williams’ return, got goals in regulation from Nino Niederreiter, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 20 points, and No. 1 South Carolina beat No. 22 Tennessee 69-48 for its 15th straight win. Aliyah Boston scored 10 points for the Gamecocks before limping off the court in the third quarter. The 6-foot-5 freshman is the team's leading scorer and rebounder. Coach Dawn Staley said Boston would be fine and she would have returned if the Gamecocks were playing a championship game. Rennia Davis had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 22 of her 27 points in the second half to help No. 7 North Carolina State beat Duke 63-60 for its seventh straight win. Jakia Brown-Turner added 12 points as the Wolfpack improved to 21-1. Grace Hunter made three 3-pointers in the final four minutes, the second of which gave N.C. State the lead for good at 55-54. Haley Gorecki scored 21 points to lead Duke.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his freshman season and No. 9 Duke beat Syracuse 97-88. Cassius Stanley keyed an early second-half surge and the Blue Devils won their third straight after a two-game skid. It was a crucial game for Syracuse, which had a five-game winning streak snapped on the road at Clemson on Tuesday night and needed a signature win to bolster its resume for consideration for the NCAA Tournament. Stanley had 15 points, Tre Jones had 17, Matthew Hurt had 12 and Alex O'Connell 11 for Duke.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-90 in their final home game before a nearly month-long road trip. San Antonio outscored Charlotte 50-15 during a stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters to win their second straight after losing three in a row. San Antonio plays its next eight games on the road as the AT&T Center hosts the city’s annual Stock Show & Rodeo. Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who have lost 10 of 11.