First Alert: Storms replace sunshine by midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies continue to deliver spring-like conditions to the Carolinas on this February day.
Highs today are reaching into the lower 70s before falling to the 50s overnight.
Tuesday will bring more cloud cover and a slight chance – 20% - for a shower before rain chances ramp up to 60% on Wednesday. But Thursday – 90% chance - will be the wettest day.
Therefore a First Alert has been issued, as it looks very wet with pockets of heavy rain and even a few strong thunderstorms. Despite more cloud cover and an increased likelihood of rain - again, heavy at times - the midweek period will remain warm with highs in the upper 60s each afternoon.
We will take a turn back to cooler temperatures by Friday and the weekend with more seasonal afternoon temperatures falling back to the mid 50s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
