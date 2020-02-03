Charlotte Uber driver weighs in on safety after deadly shooting in rideshare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for whoever shot a young man and woman riding in an Uber Sunday night. They say someone in another car pulled up beside the Uber and started firing shots.
19-year-old Jacquez Moore died on the scene and the 22-year-old woman sitting next to him was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It happened just before 5pm on Old Concord Road near East W-T Harris Blvd.
“It makes me feel like anything could happen at any given time,” Uber driver Tay Caprice said.
Caprice is feeling uneasy picking up riders one day after the deadly shooting.
“That happened in broad daylight so that kind of has me skeptical as well,” she said.
DISPATCH: "Coming in at Old Concord and East WT Harris in reference to a subject in a Black Infiniti who is shooting into a Silver Kia Soul."
In a statement a spokesperson for Uber says:
“Our thoughts are with the rider and his family after this disturbing shooting. We’ve reached out to the driver and will be checking on the well being of the other rider involved. We stand ready to support the law enforcement investigation.”
Caprice says Uber gives drivers fast access to call for help.
“We have a button where we can press 911 assistance and it will track us driving and the police can just ease on up behind us,” she said.
But she still thinks more can be done.
“From our app we can’t see who we’re picking up,” she said. “It just shows their name and I think Uber should update that and have their profile picture as well.”
She says when you’re on the job, you shouldn’t have to fear for your life.
Police do not believe this was random. They say the two people in the backseat knew each other and were targeted by the shooter.
Police have not made any arrests. They ask if you know anything that you call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.
