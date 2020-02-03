Delta Apparel: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $923,000.
The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.
The maker of branded and private-label apparel posted revenue of $95.9 million in the period.
Delta Apparel shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25, a climb of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.
