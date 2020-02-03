Concord pastor found guilty of exploitation of an elder adult, embezzlement

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local pastor was found guilty in court Friday on four counts of exploitation of an elder adult and one count of embezzlement of over $100,000.
Thomas Wayne Steele, 63, pastor of New Life Baptist Church in Concord, reportedly took more than $120,000 from a widow and family friend following the death of her husband in 2015.
The 85-year-old victim, from Grantsboro, N.C., testified in a Pamlico County court that she “did not authorize Steele to take her money and did not know until much later that he had used his access to her accounts and a Power-of-Attorney she had given him to take her life’s savings.”
At the conclusion of the trial, Steele was sentenced to serve between 73 and 100 months in the North Carolina Department of Correction and ordered to pay $123,367.09 in restitution.
