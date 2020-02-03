CMS to begin random safety screenings at middle schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Monday that the district would begin random safety screenings at middle schools beginning in February.
The new screenings are part of CMS’ “Circle of Safety” program that began in the 2018-2019 school year, with multiple screenings already being conducted at local high schools.
“The purpose of the safety screenings was to serve as a deterrent for students bringing drugs or weapons to school or onto school property,” district officials said.
The new, middle school safety screenings will mirror the high school screenings. Students will be taken outside the classroom and through a metal detector while a drug detection K9 and firearm detection K9 are brought into the classroom to screen the students’ belongings. A team of CMS Security Associates, CMS Police Department K9 handlers and the CMSPD Chief will conduct and oversee each screening with the building administrators’ help. Families will be notified via ConnectEd messages when the screenings begin and end.
The district sent a letter to parents notifying them of the new middle school safety procedures. You can read that in its entirety below:
