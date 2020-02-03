CMS to begin random safety screenings at middle schools

The new, middle school safety screenings will mirror the high school screenings. Students will be taken outside the classroom and through a metal detector while a drug detection K9 and firearm detection K9 are brought into the classroom to screen the students’ belongings. A team of CMS Security Associates, CMS Police Department K9 handlers and the CMSPD Chief will conduct and oversee each screening with the building administrators’ help. Families will be notified via ConnectEd messages when the screenings begin and end.