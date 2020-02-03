Authorities looking for inmate missing from work assignment in Caldwell Co.

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement officials are looking for a Caldwell Correctional Center inmate who was reported missing from his work release assignment Monday afternoon.
Officials say Kevin B. Adams was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on Cranberry Road in Lenoir. He has tattoos on his chest, left arm, right arm and right wrist.
Adams, 47, is a white male from Fairview who stands 6′4″ and weighs about 202 pounds with brown hair blue eyes. He is serving a three year, nine month sentence for obtaining property under false pretenses.
After conviction in Polk County, Adams was admitted to prison on Aug. 9, 2019. He was scheduled for release on March 19, 2021.
If you see Adams, please call the Caldwell Correctional Center at 828-726-2509 or the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 754-1518.
