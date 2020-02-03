‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in Chester County Sunday morning.
The incident happened in the area of 2nd Street off of Saluda Street around 3:15 a.m. Chester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call at the scene.
A short time later, deputies say a female victim arrived at Chester Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her right heel.
An investigation determined that Vangereil Miller fired a semi-automatic handgun into the floor board of a car the victim was riding in.
Deputies say the victim was struck in the heel of her right foot. Additionally, deputies say Miller hit the victim with the gun on the right side of her face, leaving a bruise on her cheek.
Deputies collected shell casings, and a warrant has been issued for Vangereil Miller’s arrest. Miller faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies say Miller remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miller should call 911.
