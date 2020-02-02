Wake Forest beats Clemson, snaps three-game skid

Clemson drops to 11-10 on the season with a loss to Wake Forest on Saturday (Source: Clemson Athletics)
By J.D. Brasier (Associated Press) | February 1, 2020 at 11:58 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 11:58 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Andrien White scored 17 points to help Wake Forest beat Clemson 56-44.

Randolph Childress added 10 points for the Demon Deacons, who made a trio of 3-point shots early in the second half to fuel a 14-0 run that broke open a three-point game at halftime.

Olivier Sarr grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Aamir Simms scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers, who shot only 30.5% from the field and only 4 of 21 from 3-point distance.

