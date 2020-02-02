Wake Forest beats Clemson, snaps three-game skid

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Andrien White scored 17 points to help Wake Forest beat Clemson 56-44.
Randolph Childress added 10 points for the Demon Deacons, who made a trio of 3-point shots early in the second half to fuel a 14-0 run that broke open a three-point game at halftime.
Olivier Sarr grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
Aamir Simms scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers, who shot only 30.5% from the field and only 4 of 21 from 3-point distance.
