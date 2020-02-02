Spring-like week ahead... even storms possible by Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just two days ago, we were getting snow and now we are headed for an extra warm first week of February. Sunday will feature plenty of sun and highs in the low 60s. It will be even warmer on Monday. The sun will stick around and highs will reach the low 70s. (The average high is still 52 degrees.) You won’t have to dodge rain either day.
By Tuesday, we will have a few showers and Wednesday will bring even more. Thursday will be the wettest day. That is why a First Alert has been issued. Even a few thunderstorms aren’t out of the question. It will be warm all of those days. We will be in the mid to upper 60s each afternoon.
We will take a turn back to cooler temperatures by next Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers will stick around and highs will be back in the mid 50s.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
