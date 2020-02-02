Separate fires cause “significant damage” to Albemarle law offices

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Albemarle responded to separate fires early Sunday morning that officials say caused significant damage to two local law firms.
The first fire was reported at the Parnell Law Office on the 200 block of S. Second St. A short time later, firefighters were called to a blaze at Mark T. Lowder & Associates on the nearby 120 block of King Avenue.
The law firms are right across the street from the Stanly County Courthouse in Albemarle.
Local investigators, along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, are conducting investigations to determine the origin and cause of the fires.
