Police investigating 2 Gaston County bomb threats
Belmont Police investigate a bomb threat made to Nellie's Southern Kitchen on North Main Street on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff | February 2, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 4:41 PM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police agencies in Gaston County are investigating two separate bomb threats.

The first, according to Belmont Police Lt. Jason Davis, came into Nellie’s Southern Kitchen on North Main Street around 1:26 p.m. Another call came into Gaston County Communications about two minutes later.

Members of the Gaston County Police Department Bomb Squad searched the scene in Belmont, but didn’t find a credible threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

