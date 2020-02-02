Police investigating 2 Gaston County bomb threats

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police agencies in Gaston County are investigating two separate bomb threats.
The first, according to Belmont Police Lt. Jason Davis, came into Nellie’s Southern Kitchen on North Main Street around 1:26 p.m. Another call came into Gaston County Communications about two minutes later.
Members of the Gaston County Police Department Bomb Squad searched the scene in Belmont, but didn’t find a credible threat.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.