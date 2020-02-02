Police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects

CHESTER COUNT, S.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested two armed robbery suspects following a chase that extended into South Carolina.
Lionel Price and Elizabeth Russ had been wanted for a Thursday night robbery at the QuikTrip on the 5700 block of North Tryon Street. The two allegedly used a gun to steal from the business.
Officers in the Freedom Division Crime Reduction Unit attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspects allegedly took off, while CMPD helicopters, its K-9 unit and the York County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the chase into South Carolina.
The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle hit two vehicles on Interstate 77 in Chester County.
Nobody was injured in the wreck. Both suspects were transported to the Chester County Jail.
Upon extradition, the suspects will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and traffic-related charges.
Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20200130-1944-02.
