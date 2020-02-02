Officials: Law office set on fire, sparking second fire at separate office in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire officials say a law office was set on fire, sparking another fire at a separate law office in Albemarle Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to the scene of the first fire at Parnell Law Offices on South Second Street around 4 a.m. Around 5 a.m., fire officials discovered a second fire at Lowder Law Offices and Bowling Law Firm on King Avenue.
Officials say a total of 76 fire service personnel were on scene.
After the investigation, the Albemarle Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire at Parnell Law Offices to be incendiary in nature. The cause of the fire at Lowder Law Offices and Bowling Law Firm has been determined as an exposure hazard. Officials say the first fire ultimately caused the second fire.
The law firms are right across the street from the Stanly County Courthouse in Albemarle.
The Fire Marshal’s Office and Albemarle Police Department is actively investigating these incidents at this time. If anyone has any information into this fire, they are encouraged to contact the Albemarle Fire Department or the Albemarle Police Department.
Bethany, East Side, Endy, NC Air National Guard, New London, Center Rural and Oakboro Fire Departments responded to the scene to assist with suppression efforts and water supply for both incidents. Millingport, Richfield and South Side Fire Departments staged at Albemarle Fire Stations to answer any additional emergency calls within the City during this time. In addition to assistance with suppression efforts, Albemarle Fire Department received investigative assistance from fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Union County Fire Marshal’s Office’s Accelerant Detection K-9 and handler.
“Albemarle Fire Department would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all agencies involved in assisting during this time. In addition to the agencies previously listed, we would also like to thank Albemarle Police Department, Stanly County EMS, Stanly County Emergency Services and Stanly County 911,” a press release read.
For any additional information or questions regarding these incidents, contact the Albemarle Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.
