Missing teen believed to be with man she met online, deputies say (Source: WYFF)
By Unknown | February 2, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 3:00 PM

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing and endangered teen who deputies say may be with a man she met online.

Deputies say Adrian “Grace” Burchfield, 17, is believed to be in the company of a man who has identified himself as “John Waller,” allegedly from the state of Oklahoma.

Authorities believe the two had been communicating online.

Deputies say they are still trying to get a vehicle description.

They say Burchfield has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Graham County Sheriff’s Office at 828-479-3352.

