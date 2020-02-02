Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

HUMAN TRAFFICKING
North Carolina man arrested on human trafficking charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with several counts of human trafficking. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 27-year-old Dondre Mason was arrested Friday with the help of a SWAT team after he barricaded himself in a home on Lenox Pointe Drive. Mason is charged with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of promoting prostitution, six counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, three counts of assault, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
SIT-IN ANNIVERSARY
Spark for sit-in movement began 60 years ago in N Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Festivities are being held this weekend to remember the 60th anniversary of when four black students at a North Carolina schools pawned the civil rights sit-in movement. The North Carolina A&T State University students sought service at Woolworth's on Feb. 1, 1960. It took almost six months before Woolworth agreed to allow African Americans to eat at the lunch counter. The two students who are still living attended a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday at the North Carolina A&T campus in Greensboro. The International Civil Rights Center & Museum also planned its annual dinner and awards gala on Saturday evening.
TRANSPORTATION PLAN
NC agency seeks public's ideas for transportation plan
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — From interstate improvements to turn lanes, North Carolina’s Department of Transportation is asking residents to advise which projects they want funded over the next 10 years. A statewide public comment period to submit ideas continues through Feb. 28 for the 10-year transportation plan for 2023-2032. Residents can send project suggestions in a short, interactive survey found on the 2023-2032 STIP website. Projects can be for any type of transportation, including highway, aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, ferries, rail and public transportation. The comment period is not for maintenance, such as patching potholes. The plan will be released in February 2022.
NURSING SCHOOL HARASSMENT
Lawyer: Deposition gave wrong info in sexual harassment case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit says a nursing school administrator gave a deposition misstating details about a nursing student who complained about sexual harassment and was later kicked out of the program. A legal filing says the administrator gave a timeline that made it appear the student didn’t file her complaint until after she had received a bad review, when in fact, she had complained before the review. The attorney for plaintiff Autumn Davis is asking that the state attorney general no longer represent two nursing school administrators at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. The Times Up movement legal fund is supporting Davis' legal actions.
VOTER ID
NAACP, NC lawyers oppose GOP attempt to restore voter ID now
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for the state of North Carolina and the NAACP are opposing efforts by Republican lawmakers to overturn an order blocking a photo identification requirement to vote for the March primary. They responded separately on Friday to a request by GOP legislative leaders to overturn the preliminary injunction of U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs. State attorneys and several NAACP groups say a reversal would cause confusion for voters. The NAACP attorneys also say there's good reason to believe provisions in the new law would still disproportionately harm African American voters.
BIG DONOR-NORTH CAROLINA-INDICTMENTS
Judge denies dismissals in North Carolina corruption case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss conspiracy and bribery counts against a North Carolina insurance magnate and two associates. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn rejected the motions filed by Greg E. Lindberg, John Gray and John Palermo in an order released Friday. The indictment charges the three with trying to bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey with up to $2 million in campaign funds in return for his removing or replacing the regulator that examined insurance business. Prosecutors have said Causey helped them uncover the scheme. The decision means the case against the three is set to go to trial in February.
ECU STUDENT ELECTIONS
Trustees send letter of regret for student election actions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two East Carolina University trustees who tried to influence a student election said in a letter that they regret that their actions. The University of North Carolina system released the letter from the trustees on Thursday, along with a transcript and recording of their conversation. In the transcript, trustees Phil Lewis and Robbie Moore offer to assist the unidentified student financially but want their assistance kept confidential. Complaints have been filed about their actions. The UNC Board of Governors could consider the matter when it meets later this month.
BEATEN DOG
Authorities: NC man stabbed dog to death, cut it half
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man stole and beat a dog named Tigger, stabbed it to death and used a chain saw to cut it in half. Investigators told media outlets that 23-year-old Jonathan Maxey Bulluck Jr. of Rocky Mount is charged with felony animal cruelty and felony larceny of a dog — a mastiff that belonged to his aunt. Wilson County authorities say Bulluck stole the dog Friday night, then beat it until it was unconscious. They say he then stabbed it to death and cut it in half. Bulluck was being held on $20,000 bond. It wasn't clear if he has an attorney.