1 killed, 1 injured after shots fired into rideshare vehicle in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed and another person was injured after someone fired shots into a rideshare vehicle in east Charlotte Sunday.
The incident happened on Old Concord Road around 5 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the scene.
When officers arrived, they found a male and a female inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say the 911 caller, a rideshare driver, said he had picked up the two people shortly before the shooting took place.
The rideshare driver told police he was headed to a location when another vehicle pulled up to next to his vehicle. Someone in the other vehicle reportedly fired multiple shots at the back of his vehicle, hitting both the male and female passengers, police say. Both were sitting in the back of the vehicle.
The rideshare driver told police he drove a short distance away until he pulled over and called 911.
The male passenger was pronounced dead on scene by Medic, while the female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials have not released any names or ages of the victims in this incident. There’s no word on arrests or potential suspects.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
