Davidson narrowly misses school record in demolishing UMass

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Kellen Grady scored 19 points and Hyunjung Lee scored 16 and Davidson pummeled UMass 85-50.
Davidson finished 31-of-43 (72.1%) shooting. The Wildcats barely missed the program record of 72.4% the 1980-81 squad set on Jan. 10, 1981 when it went 42 of 58 against Marshall.
Following a dunk by UMass’ Preston Santos two-and-half minutes in, Davidson went on an 18-4 run for a 24-9 lead 10:30 before halftime.
Jon Axel Gudmunsson added 15, Luka Brajkovic 12 and Carter Collins 11.
Tre Mitchell scored 14 for UMass and Santos 10.
