Concord’s iconic S&D Coffee sold to Arkansas-based Westrock Coffee

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the brands most closely associated with Concord for decades has now been sold. On Friday the Westrock Coffee company announced the purchase of S&D Coffee.
According to the Westrock news release, the transaction is expected to close within the next several weeks and will create the “leading integrated coffee company serving the needs of the retail, restaurant, convenience store, and hospitality industries.”
“This strategic combination will create the nation’s premier coffee, tea, and extract supplier that is capable of serving the most complex and demanding customers across the country and around the world. We intend to use the scale of the new company to offer the most innovative beverage solutions with competitive pricing to our global clients while simultaneously providing a premium price to our farmer partners at origin. Our unmatched commitment to customer service, product quality, and our industry-leading sustainability and transparent sourcing practices will remain a cornerstone of our business,” said Scott Ford, Westrock Coffee Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our combined organization will seek to lead the industry with our sustainability program and to accelerate the development of a broadening array of innovative products.”
The companies will continue to serve customers under their respective brand names for the foreseeable future. Westrock Coffee will remain headquartered in Arkansas, with its recently enlarged roasting and packaging plant in North Little Rock already earmarked for further expansion. Likewise, the S&D organization in Concord will continue as a major center of operations with plans to continue expansion of these facilities.
Westrock Coffee is described on the company web site as a farmer-focused, fully integrated company providing coffee sourcing and financing, supply chain management, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to customers around the world. The company has offices in seven countries which market coffee from more than 20 origin countries impacting over one million members of smallholder farming households. Through Westrock Coffee’s US based roasting operations, the company roasts, grinds, packages, and delivers branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups.
S&D Coffee & Tea is the largest coffee and tea manufacturer and supplier to restaurants and convenience stores in America. S&D is also a leading producer of liquid extracts. In continuous operation since 1927, the company serves over 110,000 customers through national distribution and direct store delivery.
“I am very excited about this new direction for the business,” wrote S&D Coffee President and CEO Ron Hinson. “Combining two significant coffee companies will open new opportunities and help us continue to provide you with the innovative products, quality and service you have come to expect. The two companies share many of the same values particularly around people and sustainability. There is no doubt in my mind that this is the best next step to helping us achieve our vision of being the world’s leading beverage innovator and solution provider.”
“It was also announced I am taking on a different role in this new organization. While I will retain an active role as Chairman Emeritus, Scott Ford will take over as CEO once everything is finalized, which will take several weeks. Scott is an extremely successful business leader and is excited about S&D as an integral driver of growth within the new combined company. In the meantime, it remains, business as usual.”
“You can now see why I am excited about this direction. I can assure you S&D’s outlook remains secure and will continue to be a vital contributor to the local community and the broader coffee industry. Now our impact can be even bigger.”
The new company will employ approximately 1,700 people globally and can roast, grind, and package more than 220 million pounds of coffee annually. The company will also continue to be one of the largest tea suppliers in the US and the leading premium extract supplier to global food service and consumer product companies.
