Claxton, Burns carry Winthrop over UNC-Asheville 104-71

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Chase Claxton scored 19 points and D.J. Burns 17, on a combined 14-of-17 shooting and Winthrop extended its win streak to 12 games, routing UNC-Asheville 104-71.
Hunter Hale chipped in 16 and Jamal King had 11 points for the Eagles, who shot 60% for the game.
Winthrop was 13 of 23 from the 3-point line with Hale knocking down 4 of 6 and Charles Falden 3 for 3.
LJ Thorpe had 21 points for the Bulldogs, Lavar Batts Jr. added 19 and DeVon Baker 18.
