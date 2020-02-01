Stewart headlines celebratory night for Joe Gibbs Racing

The induction into the Hall of Fame has come with mixed emotions for Stewart, who has not slowed his racing one bit since retiring from NASCAR competition after the 2016 season. He runs sprint car races all over the country every week and squeezes in his responsibilities as co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, Eldora Speedway and the All Star Circuit of Champions. In fact, a day before his induction, Stewart announced a deal with FloSports to livestream all Eldora championship events and the All Star Circuit of Champions.