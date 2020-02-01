Rowan Sheriff arrests two for catalytic converter thefts

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested for thefts involving catalytic converters in Rowan County.
In January, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several reported larcenies of catalytic converters from vehicles around the Salisbury area.
The crooks were using a saw to cut the catalytic converters from vehicles.
During this investigation, a man was caught in the act C&D Salvage, near China Grove. When the employee confronted the man, he ran. Rowan County Sheriff’s detectives began following leads that were developed. Michael Wayne Hester, 39, and Holly Marie Robertson,40, were identified as suspects.
Both suspects are residents of Davie County.
Rowan County Detectives responded to the Mocksville area of Davie County, and met with Davie County Sheriff’s detectives. The investigators located Michael Hester and Holly Robertson at a residence, and located catalytic converters of on the property.
Both suspects were arrested and returned to Rowan County. They were charged with the C&D Salvage incident and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. Hester under a $3,000 secured bond, and Robertson under a $2,500 secured bond.
The investigation continues into the other catalytic converter larceny cases with more arrests to follow. Anyone with information about this case can contact Det. P. Schmeltzer (704) 216-8702 or Det. T. Allen (704) 216-8715.
