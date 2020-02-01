Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Catawba College sign local transfer articulation agreements

“We have always had a strong connection to and support for our Rowan County community that we call home. Catawba is always focused on financial accessibility, especially for those who grow up, live, and work in our local area. As we move forward into this next generation of partnership with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, we know their students will be well prepared for success at Catawba College, and we look forward to adding additional chapters to this valuable partnership over the coming months,” said Catawba College President Brien Lewis. “One of the most unique things about Rowan County is the presence of so many high-quality educational institutions,” noted Jenn Selby, Executive Director of Transfer and University Partnerships at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “This is a common-sense partnership that has the potential to enrich our entire community through the power of learning,” she said. “I am so excited to help students in this way, and I am so proud of my community for recognizing this need and responding to it. Working with Catawba employees has felt like working with family. I look forward to working with our other sister colleges in Salisbury in order to create as many opportunities for our students as we can.”