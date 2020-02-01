Police looking for man who robbed China Grove Circle K

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - China Grove Police say a man stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets during an early-morning convenience store robbery.
The incident occurred around 4:55 a.m. at the Circle K at 513 N. Main St.
The suspect didn’t present a weapon but told clerks he was armed.
He was described as a black male in his early 20s and standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall. He had a thin build and was wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a blue hoodie.
It appeared he had several tattoos around his left wrist.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Sgt. Overcash at 704-857-7755 ext. 207 or Crime SToppers.
