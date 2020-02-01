As Mega Millions jackpot soars, 1 North Carolina player just became a millionaire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Joe Marusak | The Charlotte Observer) - No one hit the North Carolina Mega Millions lottery jackpot Friday night, but someone who bought a $2 ticket at a convenience store on the coast became an instant millionaire, N.C. Education Lottery officials said Saturday.
As the jackpot soared to $168 million in Tuesday’s drawing, officials said someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at Dempsey’s Kwik Mart in Jacksonville, Onslow County, matched the numbers on the five white balls to win a million bucks.
By matching the numbers — 28-31-33-57-62 — the buyer beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million, according to a lottery news release.
Lottery officials urged anyone who played Mega Millions at the Dempsey’s Kwik Mart to check their tickets. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
To win the jackpot, a player must match the numbers on all five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball.
If you do hit Tuesday’s jackpot, you can claim the $168 million “as an annuity prize or $118.8 million cash,” officials said in the release.