Meet Bobby Turner, Lincoln County man fighting three types of cancer

A singer/songwriter from Lincolnton named Shane Willis, has been touched by Bobby’s hardship. He's putting on a benefit to help. Shane says 100% of proceeds from the concert will go to Bobby, and two other of his buddies facing uphill medical battles: Nathan Setzer (in the middle) just finished his final round of chemo for liver and lung cancer. BJ Truesdale (right) has stomach cancer, just diagnosed in November, and is currently in chemo treatments.