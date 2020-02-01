Landis site selected for ElectriCities Certification program

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The ‘Wallace Site’, located at 1001 South Main Street in Landis, was recently accepted into the prestigious ElectriCities Smart Sites Program, according to a news release from the Rowan EDC. The Smart Sites program, also known as S2, was created by ElectriCities to assist member communities, such as Landis, in preparing shovel-ready sites for economic development.
As part of the S2 program, extensive due diligence will be done on the nearly 26-acre site, including a Phase I Environmental Assessment, Wetlands Identification and Delineation, Subsurface Exploration, and Historical/Archeological Studies.
In addition, conceptual drawings will be done on the site by a professional architectural firm to illustrate potential development scenarios.
“It is becoming increasingly rare for companies to select an undeveloped, unimproved property on which to locate or expand their business” said Rowan EDC Vice President Scott Shelton. “If these companies cannot find an existing building to suit their needs, they strongly prefer shovel-ready sites with a substantial amount of due diligence already completed. The information that will be gathered by the S2 program will be extremely valuable in helping the Rowan EDC market the Wallace Site to prospective companies, site selection consultants and real estate brokers.”
Rowan EDC President Rod Crider expressed his gratitude to ElectriCities. “The Wallace Site is the first site in Rowan County to be selected for the S2 program. We would like to thank ElectriCities for recognizing the economic development potential of both this site and the Town of Landis.”
Crider added that “the S2 program offers a tremendous benefit to communities. In addition to the valuable due diligence work that will be done, ElectriCities will also market the Wallace Site domestically and internationally at numerous trade shows and industry events. We are very grateful for their assistance.”
