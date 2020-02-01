Heavy rain giving way to a drier weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After some excitement early Friday with snow falling around nearly the entire WBTV region, the bigger issue continued to be the persistent rain which fell all afternoon and into the evening hours.
That will all end during the overnight hours with damp and cold conditions greeting you Saturday morning.
Saturday will be a mix of clouds, sunshine and occasional showers and mountain snow showers as an upper level low moves across the area.
With that moving east Saturday night we’ll finally see a full day of sunshine on Sunday with milder weather coming along for the ride.
Sunday’s milder weather doesn’t end there as temperatures continue to rise early next week, possibly hitting 70 degrees on Monday and remaining in the upper 60s for several days thereafter.
Enjoy your weekend and keep it safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
