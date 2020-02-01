District attorney, police chief explain why SBI is taking over in-custody death investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The State Bureau of Investigation is taking over an investigation into a CMPD in-custody death that happened last week. Chief Kerr Putney and District Attorney Spencer Merriweather discussed the decision Friday.
CMPD’s homicide unit and internal affairs bureau typically takes lead on in-custody deaths, but after concerns from the family and discussion among the chief and DA, things changed.
But they say this isn’t necessarily going to be the case for every in-custody death in the future. Instead they say they will take it case by case.
This comes days after Harold Easter’s family held a press conference outside a CMPD substation where they questioned how Easter could have died in police custody.
CMPD says they arrested Harold Easter, 41, on drug charges. While at the police station, police say he started experiencing a medical emergency. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
The family called for an independent investigation into his death, instead of having CMPD investigate CMPD. They have questions about Easter’s death after he suffered a medical emergency soon after being arrested on drug charges.
Chief Kerr Putney and District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said the family’s concerns were just part of the reason why they decided to ask the SBI to investigate the cause. They say the decision also came after they discussed who was the best agency to handle the case.
“Any time there’s a loss of life, it’s a big deal. Whether that’s an officer involved shooting, or a in custody," said Chief Putney at the Friday press conference.
Putney and Merriweather both mentioned the discussion and ultimate decision were also important to establish trust with the community, and that’s why they didn’t mind changing the usual protocol.
“If there are certain procedural things we can do differently to establish that confidence and maintain that trust, we will do it," said Merriweather. “Both the chief and myself find us in roles to make sure that the work you do has the public’s confidence.”
So is this the new normal for any future in-custody deaths? Not quite. Both agencies say that will be decided depending on the case.
“What I’ll tell you, this is the model. There will always be a consultation between the district attorney and the police department," said Chief Putney. “Whether or not this is going to be a case by case is yet to be determined.”
In the fall of 2019, the district attorney’s office updated their policy when it came to officer-involved shootings. In those cases, the state bureau of investigation automatically handles those cases now. This policy has not yet been updated to reflect in-custody deaths.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.