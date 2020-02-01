Deputies: Gunshot sparks standoff in Concord neighborhood, roads blocked off to neighbors

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Several people were left sitting outside of their neighborhood in Concord as deputies worked to negotiate with a suspect Friday night.
The incident happened in the Southern Hills and Woodridge Park community off of Fairbluff Road.
According to Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw, the situation began as domestic dispute early Friday evening. Shaw said his deputies were called out to a home on Fairbluff Road. He said that while they were at the location, a man fired a shot inside of the home. Shaw explained that his deputies worked to get the other family members away from the home and a standoff ensued.
“We then set up a perimeter. We deployed our tactical team as well as our hostage negotiators,” said Shaw.
The neighborhood was temporarily closed off so that no one could enter. Cars lined up along Highway 601, waiting to get on to Fairbluff Road.
Some residents from the community said they spent hours sitting outside and waiting for the standoff to conclude.
“It’s almost inhumane the way we’re being treated. We’re not being told anything. Left out here in the cold with children. I mean I have a child in the car with me now,” said Amanda Alexander, a resident from the community.
Shaw said the deputies blocked off the neighborhood for safety reasons.
“We knew he had a firearm or firearms inside. He had shown the ability or willingness to discharge that firearm, so we wanted to do everything we could to prevent anyone else from being hit by a stray round or being targeted,” the sheriff explained.
Shaw said that after hours of negotiating, the suspect inside of the home surrendered to law enforcement.
The sheriff said the man has been identified as Christopher Dale Burris and will be facing several charges.
“It ended the way we’d like them all to end. The weather was a factor so we were pushing to try and bring this to a quick resolution and a safe resolution and thank goodness that happened and we’re all going to be able to go home safe and sound now,” said Shaw.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.