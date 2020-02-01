Country star Sammy Kershaw to perform free concert in May at Kannapolis Jiggy with the Piggy Festival

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Jiggy with the Piggy 2020 returns with the smells and tastes of barbeque and fun for the entire family. Make plans now for April 30 – May 3 in downtown Kannapolis. This year the festival returns with a new presenting sponsor – Kinetic by Windstream.
There will be over 70 barbeque competition teams. The BBQ teams are from across the U.S. and will compete for top bragging rights and prize money. This is one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.
The signature free concert Friday night will be Grammy Nominated and Multi-Platinum Artist Sammy Kershaw. A native of Louisiana, Sammy Kershaw is known for his balladeer style. A prolific country singer, Sammy Kershaw, has had two number one hits: “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” and “Love of My Life,” and a dozen Top Ten Singles including: “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near the Water,” and “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore.”
The festival, which has earned the recognition of being a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, will have more than 100 arts & crafts vendors, concerts, a 5K walk/run, fireworks and a People’s Choice wings and pork tasting competition. This year the Kannapolis Firefighter’s Association will be back bringing their cooking skills to the festival and selling barbeque to the public. We have also added more barbeque and food vendors so you can fill up on many varieties of festival food.
Organizers will continue to have events for children including the popular Zucchini 600. Children can build a racecar out of zucchini and race for prizes. Movies on Campus returns, sponsored by the 600 Festival, with Toy Story 4.
As always, this festival and concert is free to the public. No pets please.
Thursday, April 30
1-5 p.m. - BBQ Competition Teams Arrive
6:30 p.m. - Jiggy with the Piggy 5K, part of the Run Kannapolis Series. (Dress in a piggy related costume to win prizes).
7 p.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers vs Lexington Legends
Friday, May 1
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - BBQ Competition Teams Arrive 5 p.m. - Festival Opens to the Public Food, Arts & Crafts, Carnival Rides, and More
5 p.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers vs Lexington Legends
6-8 p.m. - People's Choice - Wings (while tickets last)
Location: N.C. Research Campus – near the Core Lab, N. Research Drive (Look for the signs and the white tent). Festival attendees can purchase blocks of ten (10) wings for $10. Proceeds benefit the Cannon Memorial YMCA to help fund local youth scholarships and programs.
8:30 p.m. – Free Concert by Multi-Platinum Country Artist Sammy Kershaw
9:45 p.m. - Fireworks
Saturday, May 2
7 a.m. - Kannapolis YMCA All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast - Admission is $5.
9 a.m. - Festival Opens to the Public
Food, Arts & Crafts, Music, Carnival Rides, and More
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Kid's Zone Activities 9 a.m.- Zucchini 600 Pits Open – we provide the zucchini and veggies. You bring the creative talent. 11 - Zucchini 600 Races Start Carnival Rides, Inflatables, GoPro Motorplex Kids Car Displays
1 p.m. – Family Movie Toy Story 4
Location: Veterans Park Bring a blanket/chair and enjoy this fun family movie. Sponsored by 600 Festival Association
Noon – 2 p.m. People's Choice - Pork Tasting (while supplies last)
Location: Research Campus – near the Core Lab, N. Research Drive (Look for the signs and the white tent)
Proceeds Benefit the Kannapolis Rotary Club.
Festival attendees can purchase blocks of ten (10) samples for $10.
Noon - 1:30 p.m. - BBQ Competition Is Underway!
5 p.m. - BBQ Competition Awards Ceremony - The Laureate Center, Kannapolis City Hall
5 p.m. - Festival Ends
7 p.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers vs Lexington Legends
Sunday, May 3
1-3 p.m. – Buff Dillard - Jazz Concert – Veterans Park
1 p.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers vs Lexington Legends
For more information on the festival and all the great Jiggy fun - visit www.jiggywiththepiggy.com
