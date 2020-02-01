Country star Sammy Kershaw to perform free concert in May at Kannapolis Jiggy with the Piggy Festival

The festival, which has earned the recognition of being a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, will have more than 100 arts & crafts vendors, concerts, a 5K walk/run, fireworks and a People’s Choice wings and pork tasting competition. This year the Kannapolis Firefighter’s Association will be back bringing their cooking skills to the festival and selling barbeque to the public. We have also added more barbeque and food vendors so you can fill up on many varieties of festival food.