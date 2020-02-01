Body cam video shown as evidence in first day of trial for newspaper delivery man’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday was the first day of trial in the case against Roger Best, accused of killing a newspaper deliver man in uptown 2017.
After a length jury selection process, the jury heard opening statements regarding what happened when Walter Scott, mostly called Wes, was killed.
The state said their evidence would prove that the defendant, Roger Best, was looking for a criminal opportunity and says he is guilty of first-degree murder. The defense said although there is surveillance video of what happened, he points out the camera is far away, the video is grainy and that it will be hard to see who shot first. He reminds the jury it’s their decision to assess the evidence and come up with a decision on their own.
The shooting happened on a cold February night. CMPD said Wes Scott was delivering newspapers at his normal route in Uptown. Police then say Roger Best attempted to rob Scott, not knowing Scott was a South Carolina constable and had a legal gun on his person. At some point, both men are shot. Scott died from his injuries on scene.
Best left the scene and later flagged down police for his gunshot wound to his stomach. The defense says he was taken to the hospital by police for emergency surgery.
The state called several people to testify Friday morning, including a tearful testimony from one of Scott’s sons.
But the state’s case on Friday centered around several pieces of body cam video showing the minutes after the shooting happened.
The state called one of the officers to the stand who was first on the scene and found Scott’s body on the street. But for this officer, it was more emotional for him than other crime scenes because he knew Scott. Both the officer and Scott had been working the overnight shift in uptown for decades. During that time, the two developed a friendship.
“I had known him from the time I came on," the officer said talking about their friendship.
The defense then asked if Scott was moving or breathing when the officer got on the scene. Through tears, the officer answered “no” to both questions.
The state played the full body-camera video that the officer was wearing that night to the jury. Scott’s family stepped out of the courtroom as it was too painful to watch. In the video, you can hear the officer screaming, “That was Wes, that was the newspaper delivery man,” and later telling other officers they were friends.
Two other officers went on to testify about what they did for the investigation in the minutes and hours after the shooting, including clearing the crime scene and talking to witnesses.
The defense took the time to cross-examine the officers, asking them about the lighting at the crime and they knew about the surveillance videos. He will have his full chance to lay out his case after the state rests theirs.
In the afternoon, the state continued to show body-camera video worn by officers. This time it was the body-cam footage from the officer that Best flagged down and alerted him to his gunshot wound.
Throughout the the trial, Best sat quietly and watched as the witnesses gave their testimony.
The trial is expected to last around two weeks. If Best is found guilty, he could face life in prison.
