A big warm-up is in our future!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday will bring a few stray showers toward afternoon or evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.
Sunday and Monday may feel a little like spring! We will see the sun both days. Highs on Sunday will be close to 60° and we will be close to 70° on Monday. Rain shouldn’t get in the way either of those days.
Tuesday and Wednesday will still be very mild. Highs will reach the upper 60s but there is a chance for a few showers both of those days.
The wettest day looks to be on Thursday. A First Alert has been issued due to the possibility of rain. Highs will still be in the mid 60s though.
Friday will be cooler and close to average again. We will scale it back to the mid 50s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
