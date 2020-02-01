2 arrested as cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, heroin seized in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested two people as several different drugs, a stolen gun and more than $4,000 were seized in Charlotte.
CMPD officers charged Wendell McCain and Jarvis Reed for their involvement in a narcotics investigation.
Police had conducted an extensive investigation into narcotics activity in a neighborhood near the Sugar Creek and I-85 corridor. On Jan. 24, 2020, officers and the SWAT Team arrested McCain and Reed without incident.
In total, police say these two arrests led to the seizure of 336 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of heroin, 201 grams of MDMA, 652 grams of marijuana, and a stolen firearm. A total of $4,433 was also seized during the course of the investigation.
McCain and Reed have been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon, trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia for marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana and felony conspiracy.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about these suspects, or this investigation is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
