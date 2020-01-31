SWAT situation ends after police apprehend suspect in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A SWAT situation has ended after police apprehended a barricaded suspect in southwest Charlotte Friday.
The incident happened near Lenox Pointe Drive.
Members of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT Unit responded to the scene in reference to a barricaded suspect with active warrants.
Just after 4 p.m., CMPD tweeted that members of the SWAT Unit had peacefully apprehended the suspect and were in the process of clearing the scene.
Police say everyone is asked to stay away from the area as officers worked to peacefully de-escalate the situation.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
