Several people voice opinions on proposed Duke Energy rate hike at Mecklenburg County public hearing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people attended a public hearing regarding Duke Energy's proposed rate increase Thursday night. The meeting was held at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
Prior to the hearing, several people gathered outside of the courthouse to protest the proposed rate hike.
"They're trying to raise rates on hard-working consumers in North Carolina and make them pay for Duke Energy's dirty fossil fuel power and that's just not gonna fly," said Drew Hudson, of the Friends of the Earth organization.
Duke Energy is proposing a 6.7% rate increase for residential customers.
Meredith Archie, a spokesperson for the company, explained why the rate increase is warranted.
"Duke Energy has been making smart investments in different parts of our business to benefit our customers. We've been transitioning towards cleaner energy so we've been making more investments in renewables, more natural gas and our existing nuclear fleet. We're also investing in the grid to make it more reliable and resilient," said Archie.
Archie said customers are already benefitting from investments included in the rate request.
"We've already been able to reduce our carbon footprint in the Carolinas, and we're moving further in that direction," said Archie.
In the hearing, several people took turns speaking to the North Carolina Utilities Commission regarding the proposed rate increase. The majority of those who spoke were not in favor of a rate hike.
Several customers argued a rate increase would have a big impact on Charlotte's most impoverished residents.
"A rate hike isn't just a small increase to help Duke Energy cover costs. It is a threat to some families being able to put food on the table," said one Charlotte resident.
Many blamed Duke Energy for causing environmental problems.
"Please stop making us pay for Duke to poison us and ruin the future," one woman said to the utilities commission.
Several people said it was unfair for customers to have to pay for Duke Energy's coal ash cleanup efforts.
"I think it's incredibly inappropriate that you're asking us to pay to clean up a mess that you've been reaping the benefits on for many years," said another customer.
At least one woman who signed up to speak at Thursday night's hearing claimed she was in favor of the rate hike.
“If I could go back in time and pay eight dollars extra to not have these cancer clusters in North Carolina, I would do it. If I could pay eight dollars now and save future generations from dealing with these toxins, then I’m willing to do it, and you should be too,” elaborated the woman.
Archie said the state utilities commission will hold a hearing in March about the rate request.
She said a final decision about the request is expected by the end of summer.
