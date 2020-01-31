Rowan Co. man accused of shipping 10+ lbs of pot from California to N.C.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he had more than ten pounds of marijuana shipped from California to a home in Rowan County.
The investigation began when the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about the alleged upcoming shipment using the U.S. Postal Service. Investigators followed up on the tip and began surveillance of a home on Hwy 601 in Salisbury.
On Thursday, deputies say the package was delivered and a search warrant was obtained for the property. That’s when deputies say they saw 40-year-old Michael Paul Miller, of Spencer, pull up to the home, go inside then come back out with the package.
As Miller was about to leave, investigators stopped him and executed the search warrant, finding that the package contained 10 smaller packages of “high grade” marijuana weighing more than 10 lbs.
Miller was taken into custody and a separate search warrant was obtained for his home on South Baldwin Avenue in Spencer. There, investigators say they found “evidence of large scale marijuana and THC vape pen distribution. Seized from the residence was an additional 4.4 pounds of high grade marijuana, 1,995 grams of THC vape pen cartridges, drug packaging paraphernalia, and an AR-15 5.56 assault rifle.”
The total value of the marijuana and THC was over $60,000, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they believe Miller was having numerous packages of marijuana shipped from California to as many as four different addresses in N.C.
Miller was charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $50,000.
No further information was released.
