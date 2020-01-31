Person shot, seriously injured in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was seriously injured after a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday.
The incident happened on State Street around 8 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to Ambassador Street in reference to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon.
Police say a male was located with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
