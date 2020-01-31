Person seriously injured after hit-and-run involving bicycle in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run involving a bicycle in north Charlotte Thursday.
The incident happened at the intersection of Lasalle Street and Madrid Street around 6 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a bicycle at the scene.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital by Medic. Mecklenburg EMS says the person suffered serious injuries.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, suspects or vehicle description.
Officials did not provide any other details about this incident.
